Wacha (hamstring) is expected to face hitters in live batting practice or in a simulated game at some point during the Rays' three-game series in Baltimore that begins Tuesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Wacha is ready to move on to the next phase of his rehab program after he checked out fine Sunday during an extended bullpen session. The 29-year-old opened the season as a member of the Tampa Bay rotation, but due to the emergence of young starters Luis Patino and Shane McClanahan, Wacha may have to settle for a long-relief role upon returning from the 10-day injured list.