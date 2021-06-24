Wacha will make a second consecutive turn through the Tampa Bay rotation in Thursday's game against the Red Sox.

Wacha moved back into the rotation last weekend in Seattle following Tyler Glasnow's (elbow) move to the injured list. The right-hander struggled mightily in the outing, lasting only 3.2 innings while giving up five runs on 11 hits and a walk. Though he'll maintain his spot in the rotation while Glasnow remains out indefinitely, Wacha may need to deliver better results versus Boston to ensure he sticks in a starting role on a more permanent basis.