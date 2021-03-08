Wacha fired two scoreless innings in a Grapefruit League loss to the Twins on Sunday, allowing one hit and no walks while recording a strikeout.

Adam Berry of MLB.com reports Wacha threw 15 of 21 pitches for strikes and averaged an impressive 94.4 mph on his fastball, an uptick from the 93.6 mph figure he logged with the Cardinals in 2020. Manager Kevin Cash noted after the game that pitching coach Kyle Snyder is particularly enthused with Wacha's cutter, which the veteran right-hander got two called strikes and three outs with on the seven occasions he used it against Minnesota.