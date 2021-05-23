Wacha (hamstring) will be activated from the 10-day injured list to start Sunday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 29-year-old faced live hitters Wednesday and will return from a three-week absence Sunday. The Rays haven't announced their full plans, but there's a chance Wacha is used in tandem with a young arm like Josh Fleming, who previously lined up to start versus Toronto.