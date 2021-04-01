Wacha finished Grapefruit League play with an 0.60 ERA, 0.73 WHIP, .176 BAA and 12:2 K:BB across the 15 innings covering his five appearances.

The veteran right-hander tuned up for his scheduled regular-season debut Monday against the Red Sox with three scoreless, three-hit innings versus the Tigers on Tuesday, a game in which he actually served as the bulk reliever behind opener Cody Reed. Adam Berry of MLB.com reports Wacha is still more likely than not to serve as a conventional starter versus Boston, but manager Kevin Cash noted "it's all a possibility" when asked how he might deploy the offseason acquisition during his first regular-season turn in a Rays uniform.