Wacha is expected to serve as a bulk reliever behind opener Brent Honeywell in Sunday's game against the Yankees, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Though Honeywell was once of the top starting pitching prospects in all of baseball, Berry notes that the Rays are likely just planning on the right-hander covering an inning or two before giving way to Wacha. As a result of pitching behind an opener, Wacha may struggle to reach the five innings he covered in his Rays debut April 5 against the Boston, but the arrangement should improve the 29-year-old's chances of factoring into any decision.