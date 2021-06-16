The Rays plan to have Wacha start Friday's game against the Mariners if he isn't needed out of the bullpen in Tampa Bay's next two contests, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Wacha will be joining the rotation as a replacement for Tyler Glasnow (elbow), who is likely in line for a long-term absence after he was diagnosed Tuesday with a partial UCL tear and flexor strain. The 29-year-old had previously opened the season as a member of the Tampa Bay rotation, but Wacha had transitioned into more of a multi-inning relief role upon returning from a hamstring injury in late May. Through his 11 outings (seven starts) in his first season in Tampa Bay, Wacha has compiled a 4.54 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 37:20 K:BB in 39.2 innings.