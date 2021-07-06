Wacha will start Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against Cleveland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Wacha's scheduled Tuesday start was postponed due to Tropical Storm Elsa. The right-hander will instead take the ball for the first of two games Wednesday, where he'll be looking to bounce back from a shaky five-run outing in his previous appearance. The Rays have not confirmed a starter for Game 2, but Josh Fleming (calf) is expected to come off the IL to provide multiple innings in some form.