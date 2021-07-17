Wacha allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over four innings Friday against the Braves. He did not factor into the decision.

Wacha kept Atlanta off the scoreboard for the first three innings but allowed two home runs in the third to give them a 3-0 lead. He came back out for the fifth and surrendered a leadoff single before being pulled and was charged with another run after Freddie Freeman launched a two-run homer. Wacha has been quite unpredictable this season. Over his last four outings, he's had two in which he's allowed one run or less and two in which he's allowed at least four runs. He stands at a 5.14 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 55:18 K:BB over 61.1 innings so far and is lined up to take the mound next against the Orioles next week.