Wacha (2-2) allowed one run on four hits in six innings, striking out one batter and earning the win in Wednesday's 8-1, Game 1 victory over Cleveland.

The righty put forth his second quality start of 2021 and his first since April 16, with the only blemish being a Franmil Reyes homer in the second inning. Inconsistency has marred Wacha's season, especially of late, as he's five runs in two of his last four appearances. That being said, he's mixed in enough effective outings like Wednesday's to keep his ERA at a respectable 4.87 through 57.1 innings. Injuries to Rays' starters, namely Tyler Glasnow (elbow), figure to keep Wacha in the rotation going forward, but he'll have to wait until after the All-Star break to make his next start.