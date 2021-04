Wacha didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the A's, giving up one run on five hits over five innings. He struck out two without walking a batter.

The right-hander was far from dominant but did pound the strike zone, tossing 52 of 69 pitches for strikes while issuing zero free passes for the first time in five trips to the mound. Wacha will take a 3.86 ERA and 23:8 K:BB through 25.2 innings into his next outing Sunday at home against the Astros.