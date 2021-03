Wacha allowed an earned run on four hits, a walk and a hit batsman across five innings in a Grapefruit League loss to Atlanta on Thursday. He struck out five.

The right-hander continued his spring dominance while facing an Atlanta lineup that had plenty of regulars. Wacha now has a minuscule 0.75 ERA across 12 innings, and he'll take the mound once more in Grapefruit League play against the Tigers on Tuesday before opening the regular season as the No. 3 starter.