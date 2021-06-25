Wacha tossed five innings of one-hit ball, walking two with seven strikeouts in Thursday's 1-0 win over Boston. He did not factor into the decision.

Wacha went head-to-head with Nick Pivetta in a terrific pitching duel, holding the Rays without a hit until Christian Vazquez singled with two out in the fifth inning. Wacha struck out Bobby Dalbec one batter later to end the inning and departed in a scoreless tie. It was a nice bounce-back effort for Wacha, who was rocked by Seattle for 11 hits and five earned runs over 3.2 innings in his previous start. Through 13 outings (11 starts) this season, Wacha is 1-2 with a 4.66 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 39:14 K:BB in 48.1 innings.