Wacha (1-2) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Mariners after giving up five runs on 11 hits and a walk while fanning two across 3.2 innings.

As expected, Wacha was unable to go deep into the game and while he tossed 77 pitches, he couldn't even complete the fourth inning. The veteran is likely to remain in the rotation due to the fact that Tyler Glasnow is out with an elbow injury, but the results just haven't been there for him of late, as he owns a 6.92 ERA over his last five appearances. Wacha is slated to make his next start at home against the Red Sox next week.