Wacha (0-1) took the loss Monday as the Rays were routed 11-2 by the Red Sox, giving up five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out six.

The whiffs were nice but otherwise it was a rough Rays debut for Wacha, who tossed 65 of 90 pitches for strikes. Tampa has plenty of rotation alternatives in the organization, so the right-hander may need to turn things around quickly to keep his spot, but his track record (4.53 ERA and 1.43 WHIP since 2016) isn't encouraging. Wacha faces a tough test in his next scheduled start Sunday at home against the Yankees.