Wacha tossed two scoreless innings Sunday against the Blue Jays, giving up one hit and fanning one. He didn't factor into the decision.

Wacha returned to the mound following a three-week absence and while his outing was short, he looked composed on the mound and only allowed one baserunner. He tossed 14 of his 24 pitches for strikes and should be in line for a bigger workload in his next start, scheduled for the weekend series at home against the Phillies.