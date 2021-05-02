Wacha will be available out of the bullpen for Sunday's game against the Astros and is expected to enter the contest once starter Rich Hill exits, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Manager Kevin Cash hasn't specified whether Hill and Wacha would be deployed as tandem starters, or if Wacha will merely be tasked with covering an inning or two once Hill's day is done. Regardless, the move to the bullpen -- even if only temporary -- will take Wacha out of the mix for starting in any of the Rays' four games against the Angels to begin the upcoming week. The recent addition of rookie Shane McClanahan gives the Rays six starting options, but that doesn't necessarily mean that the team will deviate from a five-man rotation.