Wacha won't start Wednesday against the Blue Jays after allowing one run on three hits with four strikeouts and zero walks in three innings of long relief during Tuesday's loss.

Wacha was penciled in as Wednesday's probable starter, but he instead covered the final three frames of Tuesday's contest for Tampa Bay. The veteran right-hander will be unavailable for the next couple days, and it's unclear if he'll make any more starts down the stretch after surrendering six runs in his previous start. Luis Patino was pushed up in the rotation to start Wednesday's series finale versus Toronto.