Brosseau (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The 27-year-old reported to Durham on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment, but he'll instead just join the Bulls as a member of their roster. Brosseau could rejoin the Rays later in the season if/when the team needs a utility player.