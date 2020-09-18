Brosseau went 0-for-2 with a walk, a hit by pitch, a stolen base and a run during win over the Orioles in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday.

Brosseau and Nate Lowe were both in the lineup for the nightcap of the twin bill, with the former drawing the start at the keystone and Lowe handling first-base duties. Brosseau made the most of a hitless performance from a fantasy perspective, and he retains an impressive .314/.388/.600 line that, when combined with his considerable defensive versatility and hamstring injuries to both Ji-Man Choi and Yandy Diaz, is affording him semi-regular playing time of late.