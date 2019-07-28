Rays' Mike Brosseau: Back on bench
Brosseau is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Brosseau started four of the past five games at second base, a byproduct of the Rays encountering a surge in matchups versus left-handed pitching. Despite opening his big-league career with an .873 OPS over his first 74 plate appearances, Brosseau still appears to be stuck in the short side of a platoon with Joey Wendle, who will man the keystone in the series finale.
