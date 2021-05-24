Brosseau is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Brosseau drew starts in the infield in each of the first three games of the series, when Toronto trotted out left-handed starting pitchers for each contest. With a righty (Trent Thornton) on the bump for Monday's series finale, the righty-hitting Brosseau will return to his familiar bench role. Expect Brosseau, who is slashing .167/.231/.333 on the season, to stick in a short-side platoon role while he remains on the active roster.