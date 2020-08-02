Brosseau will start at third base and bat second Sunday against the Rays.

After beating out Daniel Robertson in summer camp for the final spot on the Rays' bench, Brosseau has settled in as the team's top right-hitting reserve infielder. Though he's been limited to just eight plate appearances thus far, Brosseau had his best game of the season Saturday while drawing a starting against Orioles southpaw Wade LeBlanc, going 2-for-3 with a solo home run. He'll pick up another start in the series finale with Baltimore bringing another southpaw (Tommy Milone) to the hill.