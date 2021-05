Brosseau went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs in Sunday's win over the Athletics.

Brosseau gave the Rays the game-winning fourth run with a solo home run off Cole Irvin in the sixth inning. The 27-year-old has been struggling at the plate as of late, with the home run coming at the best possible time seeing as he was 2-for-14 in his past five games leading up to Sunday.