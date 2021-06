Brosseau was recalled by the Rays on Tuesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Brosseau had only just been sent down on Monday, but he'll head straight back to the active roster to fill the spot that had been occupied by Tyler Glasnow, who hit the injured list with elbow issues in a corresponding move. Brosseau will resume his part-time role and will bat fifth and play second base Tuesday against the White Sox.