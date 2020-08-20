Brosseau entered Wednesday's win over the Yankees in a pinch-hit role in the eighth inning and delivered a go-ahead RBI single in his only at-bat.

Brosseau's clutch hit plated Brandon Lowe to snap a 2-2 tie and give the Rays a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The 26-year-old is enjoying a highly successful tenure at the big-league level since snagging a roster spot coming out of summer camp, as he's now slashing .387/.441/.774 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBI across his first 34 plate appearances over 17 games.