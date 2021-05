Brosseau went 1-for-5 with a two-run single and a run in a win over the Angels on Monday.

Brosseau's timely third-inning knock opened the scoring on the night. However, it also bears noting that three of the four outs Brosseau made came via strikeout -- a pervasive problem for him. The 27-year-old struck out at a 31.6 percent clip over 98 plate appearances in 2020, and Monday's trio of punchouts pushed this season's figure to 30.3 percent.