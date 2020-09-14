Brosseau, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI double in a loss to the Red Sox on Sunday, is projected to handle most first-base duties against left-handed pitching for the rest of the season in the wake of Ji-Man Choi's (hamstring) placement on the injured list, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Brosseau is already enjoying an excellent season with the bat, slashing .317/.371/.635 across 70 plate appearances. It appears he'll have a chance to now see at least a slight boost in playing time in light of Choi's projected absence the rest of the season, although he'll be sharing duties with Nate Lowe.