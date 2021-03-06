Brosseau went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a Grapefruit League loss to the Red Sox on Friday.

The valued utility man is now hitting .333 (2-for-6) across three Grapefruit League contests, with both hits leaving the park. Following an impressive four-season, five-stop minor-league career, Brosseau has proven more than capable of handling major-league pitching with consistent success, posting a .284/.343/.500 line with 24 extra-base hits (12 doubles, one triple, 11 home runs) and 28 RBI across his first 240 plate appearances in Tampa Bay. With his ability to fill in all across the infield, left field and designated hitter, Brosseau should be able to carve out consistent playing time throughout the 2021 season.