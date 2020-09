Brosseau went 2-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Yankees.

Brosseau capped off a big first inning for the Rays, slugging a two-run home run to put the team up 4-0. He followed that up with a solo shot in the fourth inning, collecting his fifth homer of the campaign. Brosseau is limited to getting at-bats mostly against left-handed pitching, but has hit well when given the chance as he's now hitting .327/.379/.692 across 58 plate appearances.