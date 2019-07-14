Brosseau went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

Brosseu went without a hit in the matinee but found his home-run stroke in the nightcap to help power the Rays' offense. The 25-year-old is 13-for-34 with four doubles and three home runs in his first 11 big-league contests.