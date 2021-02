Brosseau will get increased reps at shortstop during spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Brosseau could begin the season in a depth role and work mainly against left-handed pitchers, but his increased defensive versatility could give him more opportunities to enter games as a pinch hitter or defensive substitution. The utility player appeared in 37 games for the Rays last year, posting a .936 OPS with five home runs and 12 RBI.