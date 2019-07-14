Rays' Mike Brosseau: Launches fourth homer
Brosseau went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's victory over the Orioles.
Brosseau belted a two-run blast over the fence in right field during the sixth inning, extending his team's lead to four. The 25-year-old has been red hot since being recalled July 3, and he's put together a .395/.425/.816 slash line with four homers and 10 RBI over his first 12 matchups.
