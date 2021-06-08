Brosseau owns a .174 average, .261 slugging percentage and 36.7 percent strikeout rate over the last 10 games.
The 27-year-old has simply been unable to get anything going at the plate for an extended stretch of games thus far, with a career-high 36.8 percent strikeout rate and unusually low .242 BABIP both playing major roles in his struggles. Part of the reason for the latter figure also appears to partly be Brosseau's doing, however; he's experienced nearly a 12.0 percent drop in hard contact from last season, going from 2020's 46.4 percent to a middling 34.8 percent across 125 plate appearances in 2021.