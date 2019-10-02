Play

Brosseau is on the Rays' wild-card roster.

Brosseau posted a solid .273/.319/.462 slash line in 51 games this season, but the Rays have a number of somewhat interchangeable infielders, so there was no guarantee that he'd make the squad. The Rays will carry several right-handed hitters against lefty Sean Manaea, with Brosseau, Yandy Diaz and Daniel Robertson all making the cut.

More News
Our Latest Stories