Rays' Mike Brosseau: On wild-card roster
Brosseau is on the Rays' wild-card roster.
Brosseau posted a solid .273/.319/.462 slash line in 51 games this season, but the Rays have a number of somewhat interchangeable infielders, so there was no guarantee that he'd make the squad. The Rays will carry several right-handed hitters against lefty Sean Manaea, with Brosseau, Yandy Diaz and Daniel Robertson all making the cut.
