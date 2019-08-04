Brosseau went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in a 7-2 victory against the Marlins on Sunday.

Before Sunday, Brosseau hadn't gone deep since July 14, but he still already has five homers in 80 at-bats. The rookie's played 25 games, so it's certainly a small sample, but his .313 average, .575 slugging percentage, 13 RBI and 13 runs in 25 games stand out as well. He should only receive more playing time down the stretch.