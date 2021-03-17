Brosseau, who Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports was forced from Tuesday's game against the Orioles after being hit in the back, went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a Grapefruit League win over the Pirates on Wednesday.

Brosseau's multi-hit effort Wednesday pushed his spring average to .300 and his RBI tally to five across nine Grapefruit League contests. The 27-year-old's prowess with the bat solidifies his Opening Day roster spot as a utility option who should see regular playing time thanks to the defensive versatility he displays alongside his impressive offensive skills.