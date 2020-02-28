Brosseau is 3-for-6 with a home run, three RBI, two walks and three runs across eight plate appearances over four Grapefruit League games.

The 25-year-old slashed a solid .273/.319/.462 with 13 extra-base hits (seven doubles, six home runs) and 16 RBI across 142 plate appearances in what was his first taste of big-league action last season. Brosseau was ultimately left off the ALDS roster, and he faces a potentially formidable challenge in securing an Opening Day roster spot with the likes of Joey Wendle and Daniel Robertson also vying for a utility infield role.