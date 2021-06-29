site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Mike Brosseau: Recalled by Rays
Brosseau was called up by the Rays on Tuesday, source reports.
Brosseau has spent most of the season at the big-league level but has failed to accomplish much at the plate. He's struck out at a 33.1 percent clip while hitting .182/.264/.326 in 148 plate appearances.
