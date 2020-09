Manager Kevin Cash said Brosseau is "a little banged up" and is receiving the day of Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It's unclear when the issues first cropped up as Brosseau started the past three games and went 2-for-9 with two walks and one stolen base. It doesn't appear to be a serious issue, so the 26-year-old should return to his regular role within a couple days.