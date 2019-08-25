Rays' Mike Brosseau: Retreats to bench
Brosseau is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Brosseau entered the lineup at second base for the past two games with the Rays facing left-handed starting pitchers, but he'll head to the bench with righty Dylan Bundy on the bump for Baltimore in the series finale. The rookie, who slugged his second home run of August on Saturday and is batting .277 on the month, should continue to serve in a short-side platoon role for the Rays for the foreseeable future.
