Brosseau will be recalled by the Rays on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 25-year-old utility man has looked good through his first 43 career games, hitting .282/.321/.484 while filling in at six different positions. The expanded September rosters could mean that a regular role is hard to come by, but Brosseau should still find himself in the lineup occasionally down the stretch.

