Brosseau's chances of a roster spot will likely come down to how many pitchers manager Kevin Cash opts to carry to start the season, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The versatile infielder does have the advantage of being able to play three infield spots, and he also generated a solid .273/.319/.462 across 51 games at the big-league level last season before hitting an impressive .348 in Grapefruit League play this spring. However, in projecting the Rays' Opening Day roster, Toribio sees Brosseau is much likelier to garner a spot if Cash opts to keep 16 pitchers. If he opts for one additional arm, however, it could well come down to Brosseau or Daniel Robertson for the final bench spot, with the latter also offering plenty of defensive versatility but not having as much recent offensive success as the former.