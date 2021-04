Brosseau will start at first base and bat sixth Thursday against the Athletics, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He'll be filling in for Yandy Diaz, who gets a breather after starting the past seven games. Brosseau will be picking up his sixth start in seven contests, but Thursday's will be his first against a right-handed starting pitcher (Chris Bassitt). Despite the uptick in opportunities of late, Brosseau still appears to be stuck in a short-side platoon role.