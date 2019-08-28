Brosseau was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Brosseau has been a useful utility man this season, hitting .282/.321/.484 in 43 games, featuring mainly against lefties. The Rays will add Jose De Leon as an extra bullpen arm in a corresponding move, though Brosseau should return in early September after rosters expand.

