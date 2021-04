Brosseau went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Brosseau tied the game at three with a two-run home run off Robbie Ray in the sixth inning. The 27-year-old has been struggling at the plate as of late, with the home run being his only hit in his last four games. Also, he struck out eight times during that stretch. He is slashing .214/.283/.711 in 46 plate appearances.