Brosseau entered Monday's extra-innings win over the Blue Jays as a defensive replacement in the bottom of the fourth inning and went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and a run.

Brosseau's season slash line still stands at an abysmal .170/.231/.340, but bad as those numbers are, they're actually on the rise. The 27-year-old has hit .250 (4-for-16) with Monday's double, a home run, four RBI, two walks and two runs over the last six games, although, in a tangible reminder of what's led to many of his struggles this season, he's also struck out eight times during that span.