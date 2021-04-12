Brosseau, went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run in an extra-inning loss to the Yankees on Sunday, has hit safely in four the five games he's appeared in.

The versatile Brosseau has already logged time at first base, second base and both corner outfield spots, and he's making his usual solid contributions at the plate as well over an early small sample of 15 plate appearances. Brosseau's reliable bat and defense should continue to afford him regular playing time as the season unfolds.