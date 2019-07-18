Rays' Mike Brosseau: Starting streak ends
Brosseau is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Yankees, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Brosseau will head to the bench for the first time in five games after going 6-for-20 with three home runs and five RBI during that stretch. The 25-year-old isn't likely to capture an everyday role anytime soon with Ji-Man Choi having recently been reinstated from the IL and Brandon Lowe (lower leg) and Matt Duffy (hamstring) also nearing returns, but Brosseau's right-handedness may help his case for sticking around as a utility man when the Rays are at full strength. The lefty-hitting Joey Wendle is rendered somewhat redundant as a bench piece with five other left-handed batters (Choi, Nate Lowe, Brandon Lowe, Austin Meadows and Kevin Kiermaier) seemingly all ahead of him in the pecking order.
