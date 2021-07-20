Brosseau (oblique) joined the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League on Tuesday for a rehab assignment.
Brosseau has been on the shelf for just over a week with what appears to be a minor right oblique strain. He's not expected to be in store for a prolonged rehab period, but Brosseau may not have a spot on the MLB roster available for him once he's reinstated from the injured list. The recent promotions of switch-hitting infield prospects Wander Franco and Vidal Brujan to the big leagues has rendered the righty-hitting Brosseau redundant as a short-side platoon option for Tampa Bay. Per Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network, manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that Brosseau will move his rehab to Triple-A Durham after playing just one game with the rookie club.